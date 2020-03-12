Woodstation Elementary School has been awarded a Ben Carson Reading Room sponsored by the Holland Family Foundation. The project includes a dedicated space with thematically accentuated décor and a required number of new books for students to read. The project is on track to be completed by the end of April and will be open to the students following a grand opening celebration.
WES selected trains as the theme of the new space based on the historic General train and the connection to Ringgold’s depot. It will feature a depot entrance, train cars the students can sit in and read, park benches, grass rugs, over 500 books for students to browse and read, and visual stimulation provided by mural artist Gale Hinton of Knoxville.
Hinton recently spent six days painting the murals both inside and outside of the library. She created tunnels for it to appear the students’ train cars have just arrived down the distant tracks in the grandest mural that will serve as the focal area once students enter the space through the depot.
Hinton has painted over 36,000 murals thus far in her career. Her artwork can be found in pediatricians’ offices, hospitals, businesses, and homes. She has painted both in Chattanooga — and surrounding areas — and across the United States.
WES considers it a privilege to have her murals displayed in our school.