The public is invited to Walker County Schools' Smith Planetarium's presentation of the "Magic Tree House: Space Mission" Sunday, Feb. 6, at 2:30 p.m., and Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m.
The planetarium is at 409 Pond Springs Road south of Chickamauga. Admission for public programs is $5 per adult and $4 per student; donations are appreciated.
The program begins with a live survey of the sky tonight. Then a stargazing program highlights prominent and easy-to-find stars and constellations of the winter season. The "Magic Tree House: Space Mission" follows as the main feature.
The "Magic Tree House" book series has been a perennial best-seller. It has been published in more than 30 countries and in 29 languages. The series is about the exploits of Jack and Annie, a brother-sister team. More than 70 million series books have been sold in North America alone.
Now, the University of North Carolina - Morehead Planetarium and Science Center, in partnership with authors Will and Mary Pope Osborne, brings the blockbuster "Magic Tree House" franchise to full-dome theaters.
In "Magic Tree House: Space Mission," a mysterious "M" sends the intrepid Jack and Annie on a fun-filled journey to discover the secrets of the sun, moon, planets, space travel and more. Aligned with elementary information skills and learning objectives, this show is a winner with "Magic Tree House" fans of all ages. The program concludes with a short summary and with an opportunity to ask questions.
Total time in the planetarium is about 59 minutes.
Public programs are presented on the first Sunday afternoon of each month at 2:30 p.m. and on the last Tuesday evening of each month at 7:30 p.m. unless the date falls during a time period when schools are out on vacation or there is inclement weather.
The planetarium has a maximum seating capacity of 92 plus some space for wheelchairs. Wearing of face masks is greatly encouraged.