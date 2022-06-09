From left: Heidi Popham, GNTC president; Lisa Pearson, Student Success coach at GNTC’s Walker County Campus; and Troy Peco, assistant dean of Industrial Technologies and program director and instructor of Automotive Technology, celebrate Pearson’s selection as GNTC’s 2022 ROSE Award winner.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) has named Lisa Pearson, Student Success coach at GNTC’s Walker County Campus in Rock Spring, as its 2022 ROSE Award winner.
The Recognizing Outstanding Staff Effectiveness (ROSE) Award recognizes technical college staff who make a significant contribution to the college and to technical education. Heidi Popham, GNTC president, presented Pearson with the award on Wednesday, June 8.
“I am passionate about helping people because I know what it means to be motivated and encouraged,” Pearson said. “I want to pay it forward … to encourage people like those who encouraged me, to let other people know that no matter what you go through in life you can achieve anything you put your mind to and not to be ashamed or afraid to ask for help.”
Pearson said she considers GNTC her “second home” and is not sure where she would be without the college and people who have helped her there during her time as a student and an employee.
“GNTC has been a part of my life since 1996 when I started GED classes,” Pearson said. “I was a high school dropout with no self-esteem and a single mom of two. I had no goals or direction in life and was totally lost. I also had no intentions of going to college.”
After earning her GED diploma, she enrolled in classes at GNTC as a work-study student. She earned a diploma and went on to receive her associate degree in 2013. She worked at GNTC part-time for three years before being hired full-time in April 2017.
“She has always followed up with me and has been very responsive in a positive way when I needed help,” Troy Peco, GNTC assistant dean of Industrial Technologies and program director and instructor of Automotive Technology, said when nominating Pearson. “We need more people with her infectious positive attitude.”
The GNTC Foundation presented Pearson with $250.
The other ROSE Award finalists were Larry Blanchard, advisement coordinator, Floyd County Campus; Jennifer Cunningham, career transition specialist, Floyd County Campus; Jeffery Johnson, technical support specialist, Whitfield Murray Campus; and Marty Moorehead, academic support coordinator, Floyd County Campus. Each received a certificate of recognition.