Color guard

Pictured are Brie Stevenson (Georgia flag), Alyssa Ball (right guard), Bailey Smith (left guard), and Gillian Burris (American flag).

 Contributed

The LaFayette High School Rambler Battalion Color Guard team recently sponsored a Saddle Ridge eighth-grade color guard for their home football game.

This started with the LHS team contacting Saddle Ridge Middle School, and they were able to attend Mrs. Roerdink’s eighth-grade class. Through this they were able to teach the students’ JROTC color guard. While teaching the students, Army Instructor First Sergeant Tomlinson came up with the idea to have a select few to present the flags during their next home game.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In