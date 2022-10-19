The LaFayette High School Rambler Battalion Color Guard team recently sponsored a Saddle Ridge eighth-grade color guard for their home football game.
This started with the LHS team contacting Saddle Ridge Middle School, and they were able to attend Mrs. Roerdink’s eighth-grade class. Through this they were able to teach the students’ JROTC color guard. While teaching the students, Army Instructor First Sergeant Tomlinson came up with the idea to have a select few to present the flags during their next home game.
The color gard commander, Cadet First Lieutenant Lillian Morgan, agreed and then managed to make a list of students who were interested in the color guard. After the color guard was finished at the middle school, they regrouped at LaFayette High School and gave the list to Cadet First Lieutenant Shelby Hudson, the Rambler Battalion's personnel officer. With the list, she contacted the parents of each student. With the parents’ permission, seven students came for the first practice, which was on Sept. 28. The Rambler Battalion color guard team taught the students, with supervision of the battalion commander, Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Madison Butler. Oct. 3 was the date for the second practice. With their second practice under their belt they were ready for their game on Oct. 4, which was their inaugural presenting the colors and they did an outstanding job.