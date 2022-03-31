Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School has two PAGE STAR Students for 2022: seniors Jared Lyons and Karson Nowicki.
Jim Coltrin, president of the Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe, the local STAR program sponsor, announced the honor at the club’s meeting March 18.
Lyons and Nowicki both selected Becky Hardinger, drafting teacher, as their STAR Teacher. Lyons, the son of Dan Lyons and Nowicki, son of Kelley Nowicki, earned the recognition for academic achievement and performance on the SAT, of which they earned the same SAT score, the highest for any LFO student in the 2022 academic year.
The PAGE Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program is sponsored, administered and promoted by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) and the PAGE Foundation. Since its creation, the STAR program has honored nearly 28,500 students and the teachers they have selected as the most influential to their academic achievement. High school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT and be in the top 10 percent or top 10 students of their class based on grade-point average to qualify for STAR nomination.
STAR begins each year in participating Georgia high schools when the STAR student is named and chooses a STAR teacher to share in this recognition. The students and their teachers are honored by their schools and receive special recognition in their communities from one of the more than 170 statewide civic organizations and businesses that serve as local sponsors of the STAR program.
“We are very proud of Jared, Karson and Ms. Hardinger and the academic excellence they exemplify at LFO High School,” said Mr. Coltrin.
PAGE and the PAGE Foundation honor outstanding students and educators and, encourage academic excellence through competitive academic programs such as PAGE STAR, the PAGE Academic Bowl for Middle Grades and the PAGE Georgia Academic Decathlon.
