Holly Hogan of Ringgold was chosen to represent Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) at the Dinah Culbreath Wayne EAGLE Leadership Institute state competition on March 1-2, 2023.

The Leadership Institute recognizes and honors those students who have demonstrated superior achievement in Adult Education classes and programs.

