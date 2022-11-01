Holly Hogan of Ringgold was chosen to represent Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) at the Dinah Culbreath Wayne EAGLE Leadership Institute state competition on March 1-2, 2023.
The Leadership Institute recognizes and honors those students who have demonstrated superior achievement in Adult Education classes and programs.
Hogan is currently enrolled at GNTC to earn her associate degree in Accounting after completing her GED® diploma within two months. She said her career objective is to earn her bachelor’s degree and become a bookkeeper for small businesses.
“I love learning and have always been bothered by the fact that I didn’t finish high school,” Hogan said. “Adult Education is preparing me for college and career by creating structure and space and providing materials to study.”
Hogan is a nontraditional student who returned to school midlife after getting married and having two children. She said completing her GED diploma enables her to encourage her children to continue their education.
Adult Education instructor Sandra Russell nominated Hogan for the EAGLE award.
“Holly is thoughtful, inquisitive, helpful and well-rounded,” Russell said, calling her “a complete student.”
“Holly strives to be excellent in all she does and is proving to be a life-long learner,” Russell said. “She is a true believer in the Adult Education program.”
EAGLE is the first statewide program in the nation that recognizes and rewards excellence among students enrolled in adult education programs. This student recognition program is designed to create greater awareness of educational opportunities that are available in local communities across the state and to foster greater involvement in lifelong learning pursuits.
The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) through its Office of Adult Education (OAE) sponsors the annual Dinah Culbreath Wayne Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education (EAGLE) Leadership Institute.