Ed Stec scholarship

From left: Lynda Stec, Tate Thomas and Megan Stec Harris.

 Contributed

Tate Thomas has been awarded the 2023 Ed Stec “Get Big Like Ed” Memorial Scholarship. Thomas is a graduating senior at Heritage High School. He will attend Truett McConnell University, where he has earned a wrestling scholarship and plans to major in education.

While attending Heritage High, Thomas has been actively involved in his school and community. Earning four letters in wrestling, he served as team captain his senior year. Thomas is a member of the National Honor Society and volunteers at Ringgold Primary School and youth wrestling tournaments.

