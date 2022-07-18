Hamilton to provide free school supplies From staff reports Jul 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hamilton Health Care System will host a back-to-school celebration at Hamilton Physician Group-Catoosa Campus, 45 College Park Drive in Ringgold, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 1-4 p.m.Children in grades kindergarten through fifth grade may pick up school supplies while supplies last. Each child must be present to receive the supplies.Free ice cream will also be provided to children who attend the event.For more information, call 706-272-6114. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Chip Liner to be inducted into Dugout Club Softball Hall of Fame Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, July 11, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, July 14, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories IFL: Finallyin, Steamwheelers set sights on playoff run 1 hr ago Higher than normal temperatures and dew points are the forecast for the week 1 hr ago Inspection of Route 11 bridge in Charlestown to restrict traffic 1 hr ago Missing man with dementia located in Walpole after search 1 hr ago Cheshire Democrats rally in Keene to support abortion 1 hr ago