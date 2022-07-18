Back to school

Hamilton Health Care System will host a back-to-school celebration at Hamilton Physician Group-Catoosa Campus, 45 College Park Drive in Ringgold, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 1-4 p.m.

Children in grades kindergarten through fifth grade may pick up school supplies while supplies last. Each child must be present to receive the supplies.

Free ice cream will also be provided to children who attend the event.

For more information, call 706-272-6114.

