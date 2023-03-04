Every year, the Leadership Team at Graysville Elementary School looks for ways to help the community. This year, the team chose to collect supplies for North Georgia Animal Alliance and the rescue work the organization does.
The Leadership Team consists of 10 students -– two each from the five fifth-grade classes in the school. School counselor and team leader Jenni Kellerhals says students are nominated by members of their classes.
The Leadership Team advertised its campaign for NGAA throughout the month of February, using announcements on the school’s morning news program, posters, flyers sent home with students, and a notice in the school newsletter.
Kellerhals says students were excited about helping animals. “Most have animals themselves,” she says.
Kellerhals says she and parent-involvement coordinator Marissa Watson helped students choose some of the items NGAA most needed: pet food and treats, toys and paper towels.
NGAA president Valerie Hayes says she and the rest of NGAA deeply appreciate the gifts. “The kids are great,” she says. “It’s very encouraging to see young people wanting to help those in need and taking steps to do it. Animals are dependent on us and they have some real advocates in the Graysville Leadership Team. We appreciate the many times in the past that Graysville has reached out to help the homeless animals of their community, too.”
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.