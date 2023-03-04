Graysville Elementary Leadership Team

The Graysville Elementary Leadership Team, led by school counselor Jenni Kellerhals, collected pet food, treats, toys and paper towels to help the rescue work of North Georgia Animal Alliance.

 Kris Richardson

Every year, the Leadership Team at Graysville Elementary School looks for ways to help the community. This year, the team chose to collect supplies for North Georgia Animal Alliance and the rescue work the organization does.

The Leadership Team consists of 10 students -– two each from the five fifth-grade classes in the school. School counselor and team leader Jenni Kellerhals says students are nominated by members of their classes.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

