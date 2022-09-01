Five Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) students from the Whitfield Murray Campus (WMC) in Dalton have received The Gov. Nathan Deal Technical Education Scholarship in recognition of their academic achievement in an industrial program.
Priscilla Neelley and Camilla Webb received the scholarship for the summer 2022 term; both are studying Logistics and Supply Chain Management. Recipients for the fall 2022 term are Matthew Carter, Precision Machining and Manufacturing; Jesus Morales-Chairez, Industrial Systems Technology; and Wilmer Zelon, Computer Numerical Control Technology. The scholarship, which honors former Gov. Nathan Deal for his dedication to technical education in Georgia, was established by the Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) and made possible in part by a grant from the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia to reward academic excellence and provide financial support for GNTC students at the Whitfield Murray Campus completing a certificate, diploma or associate degree in an industrial program.
“I am most proud of the great relationship enjoyed by the member companies of the Carpet and Rug Institute and the entire Whitfield Murray region,” President and CEO of CRI and Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) Board Member Joe Yarbrough said. “The students attaining the skills needed for our workforce have great career opportunities here. The desire to provide scholarship support to high-achieving students through the Governor Nathan Deal Scholarship established by the CRI is truly a privilege.”
The scholarship was set up as an endowment, which gains interest over time and will fund future awards, Yarbrough said. WMC students majoring in Applied Technical Management, Automation Engineering Technology, Chemical Technology, Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Technology, Diesel Equipment Technology, Flooring Production, Industrial Systems Technology, Precision Machining and Manufacturing, as well as Welding and Joining Technology programs, are eligible for the scholarship.
“We are so grateful to the Carpet and Rug Institute and its members for making these scholarships possible,” said Dr. Heidi Popham, GNTC president. “The excellence these students are demonstrating now will undoubtedly be carried into the workforce when they graduate.”
Neelley also received the Manufacturers Education Foundation Scholarship, an award for students pursuing careers to become part of the next generation of Georgia’s manufacturing workforce. Zelon also received the Gene Haas Scholarship, which rewards academic excellence and provides financial support for students working toward a certificate, diploma or degree in Precision Machining and Manufacturing and related programs on the Whitfield Murray Campus and the Floyd County Campus.
CRI is the leading industry source for science-based information and insight on how carpet and rugs create a better environment for living, working, learning and healing. CRI’s mission is to serve the carpet industry and public by providing facts that help people make informed choices. Its best practices promote a balance between social, economic and environmental responsibility for the long term. CRI strives to be a model corporate citizen for all industries.