Five Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) students from the Whitfield Murray Campus (WMC) in Dalton have received The Gov. Nathan Deal Technical Education Scholarship in recognition of their academic achievement in an industrial program.

Priscilla Neelley and Camilla Webb received the scholarship for the summer 2022 term; both are studying Logistics and Supply Chain Management. Recipients for the fall 2022 term are Matthew Carter, Precision Machining and Manufacturing; Jesus Morales-Chairez, Industrial Systems Technology; and Wilmer Zelon, Computer Numerical Control Technology. The scholarship, which honors former Gov. Nathan Deal for his dedication to technical education in Georgia, was established by the Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) and made possible in part by a grant from the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia to reward academic excellence and provide financial support for GNTC students at the Whitfield Murray Campus completing a certificate, diploma or associate degree in an industrial program.

