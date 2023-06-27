Ashley Elliot

Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) students had an outstanding performance at the 2023 SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference, June 19-23, in Atlanta. GNTC competed in four categories and took home one gold medal.

Jacquelyn Beck, a resident of Polk County, took home the gold medal in Medical Assisting; seven students represented GNTC and the state of Georgia in the national competition. Last year a GNTC Medical Assisting student took home the bronze medal in that category at the national competition, which was GNTC’s first medal in this field of study at the national level.

