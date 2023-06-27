GNTC students (from left) Alexis Bautista, Christopher Herrera, Kevin Mateo, Paul Guerrero and Garrett Knight competed in the SkillsUSA national competitions. Bautista, Herrera, Knight and Matteo competed in the TeamWorks category while Guerrero competed in the Carpentry category.
GNTC student Ashley Elliott competes in the Computer Numerical Control (CNC) 3-Axis Milling Programmer competition.
GNTC student Ashley Elliott competes in the Computer Numerical Control (CNC) 3-Axis Milling Programmer competition.
GNTC student Jacquelyn Beck received the gold medal in Medical Assisting.
GNTC student Paul Guerrero competes in the Carpentry category.
GNTC student Jacquelyn Beck dresses a wound in the Medical Assisting competition.
GNTC students Kevin Matteo (left) and Alexis Bautista compete in the TeamWorks category.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) students had an outstanding performance at the 2023 SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference, June 19-23, in Atlanta. GNTC competed in four categories and took home one gold medal.
Jacquelyn Beck, a resident of Polk County, took home the gold medal in Medical Assisting; seven students represented GNTC and the state of Georgia in the national competition. Last year a GNTC Medical Assisting student took home the bronze medal in that category at the national competition, which was GNTC’s first medal in this field of study at the national level.