From left: Lauretta Hannon, executive director of the GNTC Foundation; Samantha Leslie, Rabbit Valley Farmers Market manager; Brady Zelaya, GNTC Horticulture student; Brandy Johnson, Rabbit Valley Farmers Market sponsorship coordinator; and Nick Barton, director of GNTC’s Horticulture program, celebrate Zelaya’s receipt of the Rabbit Valley Farmers Market Scholarship.

Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) student Brady Zelaya of Dalton has received a Rabbit Valley Farmers Market Scholarship.

The Rabbit Valley Farmers Market Scholarship was established to provide financial support to incoming high school students and first-year GNTC students pursuing a degree, diploma or certificate. Scholarship applicants must be planning a career related to farming, gardening, landscape design, environmental issues, floral design or horticulture.

