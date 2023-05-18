Nurses

Practical Nursing instructors Blakely Burgess (left) and Julie Pledger invite current students to share their perspectives with prospective students who attended the meet and greet.

 GNTC

Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) recently hosted two meet and greets at the new second location of GNTC’s Practical Nursing program to provide an opportunity to tour the facilities and to meet the instructors and students.

The Practical Nursing (PN) program is being relaunched at GNTC’s Walker County Campus at 265 Bicentennial Trail, Rock Spring for the fall 2023 semester, said Kimberly Jones, GNTC’s assistant dean of Nursing. GNTC also offers the PN program at the college’s Floyd County Campus in Rome.

