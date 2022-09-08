Georgia Northwestern Technical College is proud to announce the students on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2022 summer semester.
To be eligible for the President’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.8 or higher during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79 during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
President's List
Catoosa County: Shandi Hall, Joshua Hawkins, Teresa Nichols, Mikayla Taylor, Samantha Wilson and Cassandra Wood.
Walker County: Crystal Ballew, Lucas Dooley, Briana Foster, Parker Lively, Katie Long, Mary Pemberton, Michael Price and Colby Thompson.
Chattooga County: Emily Humphrey, Danika Mitchell, Dana Teague and Jacob Worthington.
Dade County: Mandy Allen, Makayla Heard and Shyann King.
Floyd County: Shannon Alley, Samantha Arellano, Courtney Avila, Camden Chastain, James Deen, Stephanie Fountain, Rachel Francis, Samantha Jones, Heather Murray, Heber Ramos-Ramirez, Brett Rhinehart, Aixa Rodriguez, Tiffany Rose, Mark Sanders, Lathe Spivey, Robert Thomas, Karli Turner and Ivy Whitaker.
Gordon County: Samantha Alvarez, Amber Bravo, Jeshua Freeman, Natoshia Leight, Stacy Long, Jeffrey Morrell and Gary Pruitt.
Murray County: Austin Crump.
Polk County: Houston Edwards, Hernestina Gutierrez, Christopher Meyer, Ashley Paramo-Carmona, Leah Phanmanee, Selena Segura, Amber Sexton, Jessica Strickland and Mark Tillery.
Whitfield County: Juan Almaraz Covarrubias, Caylin Beavers, Elgar Bonilla, Kelvin Bonilla, Dawson Cole, Kristi Cottrell, Diego Espinoza, Adriana Flores, Juan Fraire, Charles Haven, Susana Huerta, Andres Hurtado, Josh McCraven, Abraham Ocana, Morgan Reardon and Aretha Thomas.
Other counties: Krystal Akerley, Adriana Algarin-Perez, Joseph Baker, Bristol Bell, Mandy Conner, Mary Crowe, Gelsley Dasinger, Thomas Hartley, Shannon Hicks, Joanna Jacobs, Anthony Kretschmer, Tanner Kretschmer, Devonta Mckenzie, Eric Miller, Sierra Reynolds, Colby Swieton, Cassandra Townsend and Gabriela Vargas.
Dean's List
Catoosa County: Mary Mills.
Walker County: Brittany Angel, Andrew Casteel, Isaiah Lewis, Stasha Maury, Scott McSpadden and Destiny Velazquez.
Chattooga County: Shanna Brown, Kimberly Collins, Constance Craig, Blayne Hayes, Darrian Jones, Connor Russell, Tabitha Spraggins and Savannah Wentz.
Dade County: Pamela Shrader.
Floyd County: Amber Broome, Kari Bryant, Jennifer Calderon Barrios, Aspen Donaldson, Israel Escobar, Tatum Grady, Cheyenne Graham, Martika Hernandez, Lesley Johnston, Marissa Lon Morales, Kevin Mateo, Matthew Mathison, Brandis Nelson, Kathy Nolasco, Heather Payne, Osmar Sales, Anthony Sisler, Katlin Thompson, Tori Williams and Dacey Willingham.
Gordon County: Prasanka Arachchilage, Sarah Barnette, Giovanny Barragan, Adam Hill, Maria Jaramillo Forcado, Bren Nipper and Brittany Young.
Murray County: Martin Hernandez, Jacob Mays and Kenya Vargas.
Polk County: Robert Culver, Cassidy Duke, Phillis James, Samantha Prewett, Brittany Romines, Kenneth Schirmacher, Jose Soto and Shana Wofford.
Whitfield County: Cuauhtemoc Cerpas, Oscar Esquivel, Elizabeth Garcia, Antonio Luna, Cassie Townsend, Alexis Vazquez and Keven Vivas.
Other counties: Kiley Abernathy, Denver Beamon, Hiden Cherrico, Keairra Collins, Natija Davis, Taylor Devier, Micala Filiatrault, Haylee Frederick, Zackery Garmon, Mariah Hawkins, Meredith Jacobs, John Jenkins, Tracie Jones, Cassandra Mairs, Eric Menzies, Zachary Miller, Elizabeth Nycum, Kaitlynn Queen, Aryn Santos, Felicia Stowers, Kasie Taylor and Hanna Tzimenatos.