ASN Grads

All 18 Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) graduates, in the Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program and the Practical Nursing (PN) program, who took a national nursing licensure exam this year have passed on their first attempt and achieved a 100 percent pass rate.

Nine graduates from GNTC’s Associate of Science in Nursing program and nine graduates from the Practical Nursing program recently took the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) for their respective fields.

