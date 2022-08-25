Nina Piatt and students

GNTC Paramedicine program Director Nina Piatt (center) demonstrates on a manikin how to intubate a patient as students (from left) R’Neshia Kenmoore, Savannah Calhoun, Paige Hall, Katie Deperro and Elia Lucas watch.

 GNTC

Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) hosted an open house Wednesday, Aug. 24, at its new, state-of-the-art home for its Paramedicine program on the Gordon County Campus in Calhoun.

The Paramedicine program’s new classroom and lab is in Building 100. The program has been housed on the Floyd County Campus since its establishment in 1986.

