Kim Raulerson

GNTC graduate Kim Raulerson, a breast cancer survivor, is employed with Harbin Clinic in Cartersville as lead mammogram technician.

 Harbin Clinic

A Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) graduate who defeated breast cancer is now a mammography technician.

Kim Raulerson grew up in Thomaston, but moved to Bartow County 28 years ago. She and her family have made their home in Taylorsville for the last two decades. She started college, but “life happened,” she said, and she opted to stay home with her daughters.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In