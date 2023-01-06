Georgia Northwestern Technical College GNTC STOCK LOGO

The Foundation at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) awarded $24,100 in scholarships for spring semester 2023 to 35 students.

Each scholarship included an award between $350 and $1,000 to assist in paying for spring semester at GNTC.

