The Foundation at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) awarded $24,100 in scholarships for spring semester 2023 to 35 students.
Each scholarship included an award between $350 and $1,000 to assist in paying for spring semester at GNTC.
“We applaud these outstanding students for their academic excellence,” said Dr. Heidi Popham, GNTC president. “We thank the GNTC Foundation and our donors for providing the funds that make this recognition possible.”
The GNTC Foundation Scholarship is for outstanding students with financial need who are enrolled in any program of study leading to a certificate, diploma or associate degree. The 2023 GNTC Foundation Spring Scholarships were awarded to Yosdel Castaneda, Whitfield Murray Campus; Kasandra Contreras, Whitfield Murray Campus; Charity Howington, Walker County Campus; Brandon Juarez Pelico, Gordon County Campus; Morgan Reardon, Whitfield Murray Campus; TeCorian Rowland, Polk County Campus; Audrey Smith, Floyd County Campus; Dakota Thompson, Floyd County Campus and Leslie Trego, Floyd County Campus.
Contreras, along with Johnny Parker and Camilla Webb, received the Gov. Nathan Deal Technical Education Scholarship. The scholarship was established by the Carpet and Rug Institute and made possible in part by a grant from the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia to reward academic excellence and provide financial support for GNTC students at the Whitfield Murray Campus completing a certificate, diploma or associate degree in an industrial program.
Stephen “Lane” Mears, Floyd County Campus, and Justin Race, Whitfield Murray Campus, received the Gene Haas Scholarship, which rewards academic excellence and provides financial support for students working toward a certificate, diploma or associate degree in the Precision Machining and Manufacturing program and related fields on the Whitfield Murray Campus and the Floyd County Campus.
The recipient of the Diesel Equipment Technology Scholarship is Cristian Tirador Cervantes. This scholarship rewards academic excellence and provides financial support for students pursuing a certificate or diploma in the Diesel Equipment Technology program on the Whitfield Murray Campus.
Floyd County Campus students Logan Pledger and Patrick Riordan received the Instrumentation and Controls Academy Scholarship, which provides textbooks for students working toward an Instrumentation and Controls Technician associate degree.
Gordon County Campus students Christopher Barajas, Angel Monje and Landon Stephens received the Electrical Systems Scholarship, which rewards academic excellence and provides financial support for students enrolled in any Electrical Systems program.
Stephens was also selected to receive the Rome Home Builders Association Scholarship. This scholarship rewards academic excellence and provides financial support for students working toward certificate, diploma or associate degree in residential construction-related programs, including Air Conditioning Technology, Construction Management, Electrical Systems Technology, Horticulture and Lawn Maintenance on the Floyd, Gordon and Polk County campuses.
John Winkelman, Gordon County Campus, received the Wayne Ledford Craftsman Scholarship. The scholarship honors Wayne Ledford, a woodworker and craftsman who resides in Murray County, and provides financial support to students enrolled in construction-related programs.
The recipient of the Patrick D. Doyle Law Enforcement Scholarship is Jocelin Pacheco, Whitfield Murray Campus. This scholarship rewards academic excellence and provides financial support for students working toward Basic Law Enforcement certification or a degree in Criminal Justice.
Michelle Carter, Polk County Campus, received the Public Safety Scholarship, which was established to support students with financial need who are enrolled in public safety programs, such as Basic Law Enforcement, Criminal Justice, EMS programs, Paramedicine and other related “First Responder” programs.
The recipient of the Georgia Automobile Dealers Association (GADA) Scholarship is Edgar Mendiola, Walker County Campus. The scholarship is open to students working toward a certificate, diploma or associate degree in Automotive Technology, Auto Collision Repair or other automotive-related programs.
Logan Money, Floyd County Campus, is recipient of the David Warren Memorial Scholarship. Open to students pursuing a certificate, diploma or associate degree in in the Horticulture program, this scholarship was established in honor of David Warren, former director of the Horticulture program.
Rachel Thompson, Whitfield Murray Campus, received the Judy Hodge Memorial Scholarship. Established by Beta Sigma Phi in honor of Judy Hodge, a faculty member in GNTC’s Business Technology Program for over 45 years, the scholarship is open to Business Technology associate degree students with financial need, with priority given to those at the Walker County Campus.
The recipient of the B.J. Pharr Scholarship is Sara Boyer, Floyd County Campus. The scholarship was established to reward academic excellence and provide financial assistance for full-time students working toward a degree in the Respiratory Care program on the Floyd County Campus.
Gary Harrell, Floyd County Campus, received the Vernon and Gaynelle Grizzard Scholarship, which provides educational assistance to the children and grandchildren of Southeastern Mills or Grain Craft employees.
Melissa Sorrells, Walker County Campus, has been named recipient of the Charles and Donna Estes Scholarship, which recognizes Health Information Management Technology (HIMT) associate degree students in their last semester of the program. This scholarship honors and continues the legacy of the late Charles Estes, a GNTC faculty member who was passionate about ensuring the success of students. Faculty Member Donna Estes shares her late husband’s passion and established this scholarship to provide opportunities for students in need.
Warren Brown and Dana Young are the recipients of the Gordon County Campus Scholarship. This scholarship recognizes excellence in students pursuing a certificate, diploma or associate degree on the Gordon County Campus.
The recipients of the First-Generation Scholarship are Holly Hogan, Walker County Campus; Jessica Ibarra, Floyd County Campus; Claudine Iskander, Floyd County Campus; Li Webb, Walker County Campus and Haleigh Williams, Floyd County Campus. This scholarship is open to first-generation students working toward a certificate, diploma or associate degree; a first-generation student is defined as a student whose parent(s) and or legal guardian(s) have not completed college.
The GNTC Foundation Trustees are Valerie Brown, Whitfield County; Phillip Burkhalter, Floyd County; Linda Case, Dade County; Steven M. Henry, Catoosa County; Amy L. Jackson, Catoosa County; Jay LeGrande, Polk County; Gary McConnell, Chattooga County; Craig McDaniel, Floyd County; Sherrie Patterson, Murray County; Damon Raines, Walker County; Becky Redd, Gordon County; Wil Stiles, Catoosa County; Scott Tucker, Floyd County; and Doris White, Walker County.