The Foundation at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) awarded $30,000 in scholarships for fall semester 2022 to 45 students.
Each scholarship included an award between $250 and $1,000 to assist in paying for fall semester at GNTC.
“We applaud these outstanding students for their academic excellence,” said Dr. Heidi Popham, GNTC president. “We thank the GNTC Foundation and our donors for providing the funds that make this recognition possible.”
The GNTC Foundation Scholarship is for outstanding students with financial need who are enrolled in any program of study leading to a certificate, diploma or associate degree. The 2022 GNTC Foundation Fall Scholarships were awarded to:
Francely Ang, Gordon County Campus; Kaylee Beard, Walker County Campus; Andrea Burchard, Floyd County Campus; Rosa Canedo, Gordon County Campus; Zaniel Carroll, Catoosa County Campus; Crystal Cron, Polk County Campus; Serenity Green, Gordon County Campus; Susan Haynes, Floyd County Campus; Claudine Iskander, Floyd County Campus; Jasmine Lanier, Polk County Campus; Lacey Leming, Floyd County Campus; Kaitlyn McMackin Swafford, Polk County Campus; Kelly Rickett, Floyd County Campus; William Rutledge, Walker County Campus; Amy Sears, Floyd County Campus; and Anna Smith, Gordon County Campus.
The recipients of the Gov. Nathan Deal Technical Education Scholarship are Matthew Carter, Jesus Morales-Chairez and Wilmer Zelon. The scholarship was established by the Carpet and Rug Institute and made possible in part by a grant from the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia to reward academic excellence and provide financial support for GNTC students at the Whitfield Murray Campus completing a certificate, diploma or associate degree in an industrial program.
Additionally, Zelon received the Gene Haas Scholarship, which rewards academic excellence and provides financial support for students working toward a certificate, diploma or degree in the Precision Machining and Manufacturing program and related fields on the Whitfield Murray Campus and the Floyd County Campus. Meagan White, Floyd County Campus, also received the Haas Scholarship.
Robert Thomas, Floyd County Campus, received the Manufacturers Education Foundation Scholarship, which provides scholarships to students pursuing careers to become part of the next generation of Georgia’s manufacturing workforce.
The recipient of the Diesel Equipment Technology Scholarship is Christian Rendon. This scholarship rewards academic excellence and provides financial support for students pursuing a certificate or diploma in the Diesel Equipment Technology program on the Whitfield Murray Campus.
The Kerry Scholarship recipients are Zaqueo Mendoza Calmo, Floyd County Campus, and William Peranteau, Floyd County Campus. Kerry Food Coatings established the scholarship to support students in the Industrial Systems Technology or Instrumentation & Controls Technician degree or diploma programs.
Ethron Crawford, Floyd County Campus, received two scholarships. The Electrical Systems Scholarship rewards academic excellence and provides financial support for students enrolled in any Electrical Systems program; the Rome Home Builders Association Scholarship rewards academic excellence and provides financial support for students working toward a diploma, degree or certificate in residential construction-related programs, including Electrical Systems, Air Conditioning Technology and Landscaping on the Floyd, Gordon and Polk County campuses.
Carlos Espino, Gordon County Campus, received the Wayne Ledford Craftsman Scholarship. The scholarship honors Wayne Ledford, a woodworker and craftsman who resides in Murray County, and provides financial support to students enrolled in construction-related programs.
The recipient of the Patrick D. Doyle Law Enforcement Scholarship is Stephanie Fountain, Gordon County Campus. This scholarship rewards academic excellence and provides financial support for students working toward Basic Law Enforcement certification or a degree in Criminal Justice.
Ciara Robinson, Walker County Campus, received the Public Safety Scholarship, which was established to support students with financial need who are enrolled in public safety programs, such as Basic Law Enforcement, Criminal Justice, EMS programs, Paramedicine and related “First Responder” programs.
The recipients of the Georgia Automobile Dealers Association (GADA) Scholarship are Alfredo Herrera, Walker County Campus, and Jesus Trejo, Walker County Campus. The scholarship is open to students working toward a certificate, diploma or degree in Automotive Technology, Auto Collision Repair or other automotive-related programs.
Brady Zelaya, Floyd County Campus, received the Rabbit Valley Farmers Market Scholarship. Established to provide financial support to incoming high school students and first-year GNTC students working toward a diploma, degree or certificate, applicants for this scholarship must be planning a career related to farming, gardening, landscape design, environmental issues, floral design or horticulture.
The recipient of the B.J. Pharr Scholarship is Karli Turner, Floyd County Campus. The scholarship was established to reward academic excellence and provide financial assistance for full-time students working toward a degree in the Respiratory Care program on the Floyd County Campus.
The recipients of the Registered Nurse Scholarship are Amy Annoni, Walker County Campus; Claudia Lewis, Walker County Campus; and Demetria Staley, Walker County Campus. This award provides financial support for outstanding students enrolled in the Associate of Science in Nursing program.
Oscar Flores, Floyd County Campus, and Jose Soto, Floyd County Campus, received the Judge Dan Peace Winn Scholarship. Established by the family of the late judge, this scholarship is open to Polk County residents or those with a connection to Polk County, and who are completing a diploma, degree or certificate.
Janie Adcox, Floyd County Campus; Bren Nipper, Gordon County Campus; Cindy Ramos Mendoza, Walker County Campus; and Tara Taylor, Walker County Campus; received the Synovus Scholarship. The scholarship supports students in the counties in which Synovus has a branch: Floyd, Gordon, Walker and Whitfield.
The recipients of the First-Generation Scholarship are Brenda Jaramillo, Gordon County Campus; Angel Shaw, Floyd County Campus; Presley Stone, Floyd County Campus; and Tevin Ware, Floyd County Campus. This scholarship is open to first-generation students working toward a diploma, degree or certificate; a first-generation student is defined as a student whose parent(s) and or legal guardian(s) have not completed college.
The GNTC Foundation trustees are Valerie Brown, Whitfield County; Phillip Burkhalter, Floyd County; Linda Case, Dade County; Steven M. Henry, Catoosa County; Amy Jackson, Catoosa County; Jay LeGrande, Polk County; Gary McConnell, Chattooga County; Craig McDaniel, Floyd County; Sherrie Patterson, Murray County; Damon Raines, Walker County; Becky Redd, Gordon County; Mitch Sanford, Whitfield County; Wil Stiles, Catoosa County; Scott Tucker, Floyd County; and Doris White, Walker County.