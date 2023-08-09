Georgia Northwestern Technical College GNTC STOCK LOGO

​The Foundation at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) awarded 43 scholarships totaling more than $30,000 to 40 graduating high school seniors in the college’s service area.

Recipients of the David Adam Scholarship are Gracie Parks, Cedartown High School; and Andrea Pizano, Cedartown High School.

