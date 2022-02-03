Georgia Northwestern Technical College announced the students on the President’s and Dean’s lists for the 2021 fall semester. To be eligible for the President’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.8 or higher during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79 during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
President's List
Catoosa County: Luke Allen, Kristin Bailey, Kaylee Beard, Autumn Beaty, Luke Bender, Jennifer Bickley, Irina Bonnell, Britney Booth, Catherine Bowers, Jasmine Brewer, Austin Britton, Braden Byer, Christopher Cabe, Bethany Coppock, Steffany Cranfield, Tiffany Dobson, Graham Focht, John Gables, Sabrina Garcia, Mallory Girod, Sarah Goins, Shandi Hall, Olivia Hammons, Meagan Harris, Victoria Harvey, Benjamin Hillner, Stacey Holifield, Katherine Kinnamon, Hanna Leamon, Lucas Loboda, Caroline McCallie, Mary Mills, Ramsi Morrison, Camille Oswald, Klara Owens, Whitfield Payne, Seth Reed, Mariana Salinas, Hunter Shepherd, Jordan Smith, Breanne Talley, Lyndsey Teague, Hannah Teems, Macy Vineyard, James Wilson, Quinton Wilson, Rachel Woods and Fayth Young.
Walker County: Amy Annoni, Amanda Asher, Heather Ballinger, Michael Blevins, Cory Clark, Siouxanne Clonts, Bethany Colbert, Faith Cooper, Amanda Crowder, Brookelyn Crump, Lucas Dooley, William Dye, Chelsie Eaton, Madison Farrow, Marielle Genter, James Gilbert, Paige Goldsmith, Andrew Henson, Erin Hughes, Lindsey Jenkins, Austin Johnson, Andrew Lemons, Isaiah Lewis, Parker Lively, Katie Long, Pamela Lynch, Mary McConathy, Regina McKin, Jerry McRae, Rylee Paradiso, Christopher Paulin, Rachel Plaster, Caleb Prater, Carolina Price, Michael Price, Nicholas Radtke, Heather Reynolds, Molly Russell, Matalyn Ryan, Michael Scott, Samuel Shivy, Shane Skidmore, Terra Smothers, Michael Stoker, Finnian Stroop, Kolby Sullivan, Charles Talbott, Destiny Velazquez, Cameron Wallin, Joshua Wallin, Stuart Wishart and Madison Wright.
Dean's List
Catoosa County: Elijah Ard, Brittany Baskette, Deirdre Bobo, Tiffanie Hilley Stephens, Sharon Holliday, Terry Morris, Kristen Richardson, Joshua Roach, Christopher Sewell, Collin Swearingin, Husein Vajzovic and Malik Ware.
Walker County: Jillian Alspaugh, Brittany Angel, Brandon Avans, Michelle Barthlow, Teresa Bearden, Lacey Carmon, Tommy Champion, Kaitlyn Davis, Taylor Davis, Danielle Gruber, Ashten Hejke, Tiffany Hill, Nakiah Hilton, Misty Hunter, Jacob Jones, Abigail Kirby, Richard Lancaster, Stasha Maury, Courtney McGill, Bryanna Middleton, LeeAnna Miller, Heather Mitchell, Haley Morgan, Grady Payton, Levi Pettigrew, Alexis Ransom, Cayenne Russ, Kristen Russell, Toni Sanders, Maggie Scruggs, Alisa Shropshire, Robert Sluder, Riley Smith, Morgan Suits, Warren Tarvin, Sadie Turner, Eric Upshaw, Zachary Waley-Weeks, Brittany Wattenbarger, Tyler West, Cecily Witt and Austin Yearta.