Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) will host a Free Application Week, April 11-15, to help those who are seeking to enroll in the summer semester.
During Free Application Week, GNTC will waive the $25 application fee for all new applicants. The admissions deadline for the summer semester is April 25. Classes are scheduled to begin on May 16.
GNTC is available through its call center Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., at 866-983-4682. For more information on applying for the summer semester, visit GNTC's main webpage and click “Apply Now.” For any questions about GNTC’s Free Application Week, contact the Office of Admissions at (866) 983-4682 or via email at admissions@gntc.edu.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College provides quality workforce education to the citizens of Northwest Georgia. Students have the opportunity to earn an associate degree, diploma or a certificate in business, health, industrial or public service career paths. This past year, 11,134 people benefited from GNTC’s credit and noncredit programs. GNTC has an annual credit enrollment of 8,528 students and an additional enrollment of 2,606 people through adult education, continuing education, business and industry training and Georgia Quick Start. GNTC is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and an Equal Opportunity Institution.