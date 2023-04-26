Salvador Gonzalez and Cayla Pemberton

Salvador Gonzalez, program director and instructor of Diesel Equipment Technology at GNTC, iis a regional finalist in the competition to be named the state’s 2023 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year, and GNTC student Cayla Pemberton has been named a regional finalist in the 2023 Georgia Occupation Award of Leadership (GOAL) competition.

 GNTC

Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) Automotive Technology student Cayla Pemberton is a finalist in the state competition for the 2023 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) Student of the Year, and Salvador Gonzalez, program director and instructor of Diesel Equipment Technology at GNTC is a finalist in the competition to be named the state’s 2023 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year.

The finalists were announced during a banquet honoring the system’s most outstanding students and instructors at the Grand Hyatt in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 25.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In