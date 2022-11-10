More than 150 children turned out for Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) first Kids STEM Festival on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Gordon County Campus in Calhoun.

The free event was open to everyone. GNTC encouraged students to come with their children to engage in fun learning and STEM activities.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In