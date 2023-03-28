Grads

Friends, family and the community gathered in the Conference Center at Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) Gordon County Campus in Calhoun to honor 19 students graduating from Basic Law Enforcement Training Class (BLETC) BPC1-2023-03 on Monday, March 27.

The Basic Law Enforcement (BLE) program is designed to train and prepare graduates for employment as entry-level Georgia law enforcement officers.

