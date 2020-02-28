Food City shoppers are probably familiar with the store’s School Bucks Challenge. Each customer with a Food City ValuCard can choose an eligible school to benefit from points he or she earns when a purchase is made.
Fort Oglethorpe Food City is part of the Catoosa County Public Schools Partnership program and donates to Catoosa schools, so customers can choose from schools within the CCPS system.
This year, Fort Oglethorpe Food City School Bucks Challenge raised $3,367.
On Feb. 18 and 27, Bill Abline, manager of Food City in Fort Oglethorpe, and Buffy Hemphill, CCPS Partnership program coordinator, visited schools around the county, presenting checks.
“The School Bucks program,” says Abline, “gives our schools an opportunity to receive extra money with little or no effort. Additional income makes the learning experience better for students. It allows the community to save on great Food City-branded items and in return help the schools within their community.”
Hemphill says Abline has been a generous supporter of Catoosa County schools over the years. “Bill serves on the Catoosa County Schools Partnership Steering Committee, the Chamber of Commerce Education Committee, the From HERE to CAREER Academy Board of Directors, and his store sponsors the Rising Professionals event. He is always willing to help give his time and resources for our students.”
Here is the breakdown of what Food City donated to schools in Catoosa County through the School Bucks Challenge this year:
- Heritage Middle School: $556
- Battlefield Primary School: $416
- Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School: $591
- Cloud Springs Elementary School: $451
- Lakeview Middle School: $416
- Battlefield Elementary School: $451
- West Side Elementary School: $486
“It’s easy for shoppers to participate in the School Bucks Challenge,” says Abline, “And it doesn’t cost them anything. They just need to tell their Food City cashier when checking out that they want to participate.”