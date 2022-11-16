Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) announces the appointment of Torrance Ford to its board of directors.
Ford has served as the vice president of Talent Management at Shaw Industries Group Inc. since 2018. Previous roles at Shaw include director of Collaborative Innovative Manufacturing, director of Supply Chain Business Solutions, and manager of Computer Integrated Manufacturing.
“Serving as a member of the GNTC board is an exciting way for me to support the community by enriching the lives of others,” Ford said.
Ford graduated from the University of Alabama with his bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1994. He represents Catoosa County on the board and was sworn in on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
His professional development activities at Shaw include Accelerated Change co-leader, ExecOnline Development Equity Council and Spectrum Associate Resource Group co-sponsor. Prior activities include serving as ShawTalks 50th anniversary speaker, Corporate Diversity Council chair, Shaw Toastmasters Club president and Shaw Maker Space Steering Committee member.
An active member of the community, Ford’s public service has included Leadership Dalton-Whitfield (2020), Shaw United Way Campaign co-chair (2018), Ringgold High School Band Booster president (2018-20), Leadership Catoosa Program (2015-16), Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church Sunday School superintendent (2011-19), Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church Deacon Ministry (2010-present) and Crown Biblical Financial Training instructor (2006-08).
Listed are members of GNTC’s board of directors showing the board member’s name, county, place of employment and title:
Albert “Al” Hodge, Floyd, Hodge Consulting, founder and chief executive officer
Paul Meredith, Chattooga, Mohawk, Manufacturing director
Retired Maj. Gen. William “Terry” Nesbitt, Gordon, U.S. Army
Michele Taylor, Gordon, Calhoun City Schools, superintendent
John Thomas, Whitfield, Dalton Utilities, chief energy services officer
Cassandra Wheeler, Floyd, Southern Company, Supply Chain Management director
Headquartered in Dalton, Ga., Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway with $6 billion in annual revenue and representation throughout the U.S., as well as in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, India, Mexico, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. For more information about Shaw Industries Group Inc. company brands, operations and community involvement, visit www.shawinc.com.