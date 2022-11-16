Torrance Ford

Heidi Popham, GNTC president, congratulates Torrance Ford, vice president of Talent Management at Shaw Industries Group Inc., after his appointment to GNTC’s board of directors.

 GNTC

Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) announces the appointment of Torrance Ford to its board of directors.

Ford has served as the vice president of Talent Management at Shaw Industries Group Inc. since 2018. Previous roles at Shaw include director of Collaborative Innovative Manufacturing, director of Supply Chain Business Solutions, and manager of Computer Integrated Manufacturing.

