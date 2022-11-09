Electrical Lineworker grads

The first cohort of students graduate from GNTC’s Electrical Lineworker program (from left, kneeling) William Bryce Epperson, Malik Reese, Ethan Tucker, Joshua Daum, Jonathan Hood, Isaac Ritter, Glenn Jose, Rylan McAlister, Brent Gentry; (standing) Melvin Pledger III, Logan Davenport, Chandler Caleb Hall, Cesar Molina, Josh Adams, Alabama Power Executive Vice President of Customer and Employee Services Jeff Peoples, Cosmas Kipruto, Salvador Barragan, Christopher (Ross) Moore, Jaylen Larkin and Georgia Power Senior Vice President of Power Delivery Fran Forehand.

 GNTC

Leaders from Georgia Power joined with officials from Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) and state and local representatives Monday, Oct. 31, at GNTC’s Polk County Campus in Rockmart to congratulate the first graduates of GNTC’s new Electrical Lineworker program.

Through the collaboration between Georgia Power and GNTC, 18 students experienced a vigorous training program that included donated equipment such as trucks, poles and climbing equipment, as well as hands-on expertise from Georgia Power instructors. Upon completing the program, students received four certificates of completion for Electrical Lineworker, Commercial Truck Driving, OSHA 10-Hour General Industry and an overall certificate verifying 395 training hours completed.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In