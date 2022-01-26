Teens interested in learning more about the field of emergency management are encouraged to apply for FEMA’s Youth Preparedness Council (YPC). The 2022 YPC application period is open now through March 6.
FEMA’s YPC was formed in 2012 and is in its 10th year. The council brings together young leaders from across the country who want to strengthen preparedness in their communities and help FEMA build a culture of preparedness.
Selected council members will have the opportunity to present their ideas to FEMA, grow their leadership skills and support resilience in their communities through emergency preparedness projects. There will also be other opportunities to engage with FEMA leaders and preparedness professionals to network and learn more about emergency management.
Students in grades 8 through 11 can apply online at community.fema.gov/PreparednessCommunity/s/apply-to-ypc. Applicants must submit a completed written or video application, two letters of recommendation, academic records, consent from their parent or guardian and a list of extracurricular activities.
All applications and supporting materials must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. PST, March 6.
Students who apply for the national YPC from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee also will be considered for Region 4’s YPC.
In the application package, teens should share what preparedness means to them, and how their skills and background could strengthen FEMA’s work. Responses should draw from their schoolwork, community service and leadership experiences, and provide a complete overview of the applicant.
Applications are reviewed for interest in preparedness and helping others, involvement in their community and aptitude for working in a team and as a leader. New council members will be announced in June.