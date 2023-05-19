A tomb stone in a cemetery can commemorate a loved one lost to death or bring back sad and happy memories or spark an interest in history.
But what if it can’t be read? What if dirt and moss have caked up the engraved names and dates?
Eighth graders from Gordon Lee Middle School spent three days cleaning headstones at Chickamauga Cemetery as a community service project.
A tomb stone in a cemetery can commemorate a loved one lost to death or bring back sad and happy memories or spark an interest in history.
But what if it can’t be read? What if dirt and moss have caked up the engraved names and dates?
This is what Gordon Lee Middle School eighth graders faced when they were presented with a community service project of cleaning headstones at Chickamauga Cemetery on 7th St.
The students’ teacher, Jeff Guffey, gave his students some background, instructions on how to properly clean headstones and instructions about how to conduct themselves with respect while they were working at the cemetery.
“I told the students to talk to their parents to start with,” says Guffey, “to see if they had any relatives buried in the cemetery.”
Guffey has grandparents and great-grandparents buried in the cemetery and, he discovered, the original owners of his 1870s farmhouse are buried there.
If students did not have relatives, Guffey suggested they look for military veterans’ headstones as well as any headstones that appeared neglected. “Pick ones that need the most love and attention,” he told the kids.
Guffey says that once the students began the three-day project, they really got into it. As they cleaned and engravings became readable again, they got excited. They called to fellow-cleaners to see what they’d uncovered and they talked among themselves about it. Some even found relatives’ graves.
News must have spread -- Guffey says students from other classes asked to join.
Students spruced up the headstones of people buried as far back as the mid-1800s, including Civil War veterans. Guffey says that as his students worked, their enthusiasm grew and they searched for more neglected stones they could clean.
“It also got them outdoors and off electronics,” says Guffey. “It gave them something interesting to share with each other and back home with their families.”
Guffey says everything about the experience was positive. “It was also good for them to give back to the community,” he says.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.