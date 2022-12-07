The Tennessee Valley Robotics 2022-23 Slapshot Tournament was held Nov. 19 at the Volkswagen Conference Center for elementary and middle school teams.
This is the ninth year of the tournament hosted by Tennessee Valley Robotics, a non-profit organization that promotes robotics education and STEM to encourage student learning to build the technology workforce.
The students were welcomed by Volkswagen CEO Chris Glover and heard from other sponsors, including TVA, BVI (TVA’s Bicentennial Volunteers Inc. non-profit) and the Robotics Education Competition Foundation of Greenville, Texas, which has given $40 million dollars in scholarships.
The 35 school teams, representing seven Tennessee schools and Chattanooga Valley MS representing Georgia, competed at no charge in robot design, skills, teamwork and excellence. The competitions lasted for one minute each with two team robots competing to release and push the most orange disks under the barriers to score points. The day-long competition saw CVMS Team A of Zayla Teater, Henry Halfacre and team captain Jackson Medford crowned Teamwork champions. CVMS Team B of Teagen Bell, Lucas Blevins, Darren Brown, Donnie Nichols, and team captain Tebow Crumley placed second in Teamwork.
The CVMS Robotics team has been home to the VEX IQ Robotics Team for five years with the teams consistently placing in local and state competitions. Last year all four teams were invited to the Worlds Competition in Dallas, Texas. Three school teams attended with Team A making it to the finals in the technology division where they placed fifth. Team D placed ffifth in the engineering division and Team B placed 38th in the science division. The school has expanded from four to seven teams and is seeking to raise $10,000 to upgrade its outdated equipment and help with team registrations fees. The community is asked to support its efforts to provide this valuable program that shapes the lives and careers of its young people. Donations can be made to CVMS Robotics in care of CVMS, 847 Allgood Road, Flintstone, GA 30725.