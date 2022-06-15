Education is a critical element of the conservation effort at the local, state and national levels. Educating young people about the benefits of conservation helps to ensure the next generation will be wise stewards of America’s natural resources.
The annual Catoosa County Conservation District Poster Contest provides local students the chance to have their art displayed as part of a national conservation outreach initiative. Each year, the winning posters reflect a national stewardship theme and highlight the work of Conservation Districts to protect and enhance natural resources. This year’s theme “Healthy Soil, Healthy Life” promotes the importance of soil conservation.
The winners of the Catoosa County Conservation District Poster Contest are:
First place: Eli Harper, 5th grade, Battlefield Elementary
Second place: Skylar James, 5th grade, Battlefield Elementary
Third place: Caleb Clemmons, 5th grade, Graysville Elementary
All winners will receive a monetary prize and a T-shirt, and honorable mentions will receive a T-shirt. Eli Harper’s first place poster will be entered into the state level competition hosted by the Georgia Association of Conservation Districts.
The Catoosa County Conservation District is a unit of state government that directs natural resource management programs throughout the county. The Conservation District works with farmers, landowners, and with other units of government to educate and actively promote programs and practices that support the conservation, and use and development of soil, water, and related resources. More information can be found at www.catoosaconservationdistrict.org or on Facebook@CatoosaCountyConservationDistrict.