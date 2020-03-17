Catoosa County Public Schools Superintendent Denia Reese has announced that school meals will still be available for children during the two-week precautionary school closing beginning March 16.
Meals can be picked up by parents at any of the three Catoosa County High Schools or delivery can be arranged. Here are the details.
Monday, March 16, 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.: The school system will distribute meals at each high school. Pickup will include breakfast and lunch for two days’ worth of meals – Monday and Tuesday, March 16 and 17.
Wednesday, March 18, 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.: Meals will be distributed to cover three days – Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, March 18, 19 and 20.
Monday, March 23, 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.: Meals will be provided to cover the entire week, March 23-27.
For families that do not have transportation to the high schools, meal delivery will be provided. Please call 706-965-0266 and provide name, address and the number of children needing meals.