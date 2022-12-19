Heritage Middle School

REACH is a state initiative to provide Georgia’s academically promising eighth-grade students with the academic, social, and financial support to graduate from high school and college. Catoosa County Public Schools has partnered with REACH Georgia for six years to present five students each year with a $10,000 college scholarship.

The 2022 REACH recipients are Kayla Eaves and Colt Chandler from Heritage Middle School; Sebastian Pina Figueroa and Chloe Payne from Lakeview Middle School; and Trinity Tallant from Ringgold Middle School.

