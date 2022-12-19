From left: Assistant Principal Bobby Davis, Colt Chandler, Principal Melissa Travillian, Kayla Eaves, and Academic Coach Sherri Womack. Colt plans to attend Georgia Tech to major in accounting. Kayla plans to attend Emory University to major in elementary education or writing.
REACH scholars Chloe Payne and Sebastian Pina Figueroa are pictured with REACH sponsors, Superintendent Chance Nix, and Board of Education members. Chloe plans to attend the University of Georgia to major in physical therapy. Sebastian plans to become a neurosurgeon, and he would like to attend a college where he could play soccer. Back row, from left: Superintendent Nix; REACH sponsors Jonathan Connell, MedSTAT, and Sheriff Gary Sisk; Principal Vince Phillips. Front row, from left: Chloe Payne, Sebastian Pina Figueroa, and Board of Education members Suzan Gibson, Gloria Hunt, and Chairman Don Dycus.
From left: Assistant Principal Kim Mullins, Trinity Tallant, and Assistant Principal Barret Blankenship. Trinity plans to attend Savannah State University to major in forensic science.
REACH is a state initiative to provide Georgia’s academically promising eighth-grade students with the academic, social, and financial support to graduate from high school and college. Catoosa County Public Schools has partnered with REACH Georgia for six years to present five students each year with a $10,000 college scholarship.
The 2022 REACH recipients are Kayla Eaves and Colt Chandler from Heritage Middle School; Sebastian Pina Figueroa and Chloe Payne from Lakeview Middle School; and Trinity Tallant from Ringgold Middle School.
Superintendent Chance Nix said, “This is my first time to participate in the REACH scholarship presentation as superintendent. It was so rewarding to see these deserving students receive this life-changing opportunity. I really appreciate the Partnership Program and the REACH sponsors for making this life changing opportunity possible.”
The following sponsors generously donate to Catoosa County Public Schools’ REACH scholarship program: Catoosa County Sheriff, Gary Sisk; Chattanooga Coca-Cola Bottling Company; John Eary, in memory of his father; MedSTAT, owned by Jonathan Connell; The Tony Baughman Fund in memory of Dr. Rusty and Christine Baughman’s son; Ringgold Telephone Company; and Shaw Industries.
REACH scholars sign a contract agreeing to maintain good grades, uphold good behavior and attendance, meet with their assigned mentor twice a month, their academic coach once a month, and attend REACH activities throughout each school year until they complete high school. Their parents and guardians also sign a contract to support their scholar’s educational pursuits. REACH scholars who complete program requirements receive a $10,000 scholarship.
The REACH scholarship may be used at a University System of Georgia, Technical College System of Georgia, or eligible private post-secondary institution.
The Partnership Program Steering Committee oversees this program, provides mentors, and helps raise the $3,500 matching funds for each scholarship.