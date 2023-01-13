Board menbers

From left: Jerry Jeffers, Vice Chair David Moeller, Chairman Don Dycus, Suzan Gibson, Superintendent Chance Nix.

 Catoosa County Public Schools

The Catoosa County Board of Education achieved the Georgia School Board Association (GBSA) Exemplary School Board Award for the eighth consecutive year. Only 60 out of the 180 public school boards in Georgia were recognized for this highest level of distinction.

The GSBA Governance Team Recognition Program was developed by superintendents and board members based on the “state board of education’s standards for effective governance to recognize exemplary leadership.”

