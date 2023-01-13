The Catoosa County Board of Education achieved the Georgia School Board Association (GBSA) Exemplary School Board Award for the eighth consecutive year. Only 60 out of the 180 public school boards in Georgia were recognized for this highest level of distinction.
The GSBA Governance Team Recognition Program was developed by superintendents and board members based on the “state board of education’s standards for effective governance to recognize exemplary leadership.”
The Exemplary distinction is the highest honor any board of education can receive. Catoosa County Board of Education met or exceeded the criteria for strategic planning, accreditation, compliance, and training to accomplish this honor.
Superintendent Chance Nix said, “Our board of education achieved Exemplary School Board recognition in the first year of the program, and I am very proud that they have maintained this status for seven consecutive years. Only 33% of the school systems in Georgia choose to implement the high standards and exemplary leadership required for this highest level of recognition”.
In 1998, the GSBA was one of the first school board associations in the nation to develop a program of standards for local boards of education.
The GSBA Board recognition program is a three-tiered program designed to showcase best practices in school governance and leadership. For more information on the awards and recognition program, visit the GSBA website. (www.gsba.com)