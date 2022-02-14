From left: Catoosa County Chamber president and CEO Amy Jackson, CCPS College and Career Academy CEO Marissa Brower, Chamber board chair Wil Stiles, honoree CCPS Superintendent Denia Reese, Catoosa County Commissioner Chairman Steven Henry and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk.
On Thursday, Feb. 10, the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce hosted the Chamber Networking at Lunch event at 11:50 a.m. at the Colonnade, honoring retiring Catoosa County Public Schools Superintendent Denia Reese.
A combined band ensemble from Heritage High School and Ringgold High School provided background music to entertain attendees before the event. A delicious lunch was prepared by Chamber member, Catering by Alan.
The luncheon began with a welcome from the 2022 Chamber board of directors chair Wil Stiles of Flegal Insurance. Lamar Brown, CCPS director of Student Services, led the invocation after the combined JROTC from Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School and Ringgold High School presented the Colors and led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Attendees enjoyed a combined chorus from Heritage High School, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School, and Ringgold High School that meaningfully sang the “Star Spangled Banner” and a special song, “Unwritten,” specifically chosen for Reese.
Speakers included Catoosa County Chamber president and CEO Amy Jackson, Catoosa County Board of Commissioners chairman Steven Henry, Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk, and CCPS College and Career Academy CEO Marissa Brower.
Superintendent Reese has worked in Catoosa County Public Schools since 1984. She was a teacher and an administrator at Graysville Elementary School before becoming superintendent in 2005. Reese has dedicated her career to serving children and families in Catoosa County and will retire on April 1, 2022. The luncheon was attended by many elected officials, school and community leaders, and business owners, which reflects the respect and gratitude that was shown.
Marissa Brower, Chamber board member, said it best as she quoted Joseph Campbell: “A hero is someone who has given her life to something bigger than herself.” Brower said, “We are all in agreement that Denia Reese has blessed us by giving her life’s work to something bigger than herself.”
The Chamber was pleased to be able to honor a community hero, Superintendent Denia Reese.