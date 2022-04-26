Through the generosity of the Eleni and Wolfgang Gagon Trust, the Carson Scholars Fund (CSF) is pleased to announce the opening of a Ben Carson Reading Room at Battlefield Elementary School.
The opening day ceremony and ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. on May 19 at Battlefield Elementary School, located at 2206 Battlefield Parkway in Fort Oglethorpe. CSF Co-founder Candy Carson is scheduled to be in attendance. Carson will be available for interviews before and after the reading room opening.
The Ben Carson Reading Project, founded by retired world-renowned pediatric neurosurgeon and New York Times bestselling authors Dr. Ben Carson and his wife, Candy, is an initiative of the Carson Scholars Fund. The purpose of the Ben Carson Reading Project is to create a literacy-enriched environment for children to enhance their reading skills. The reading project is dedicated to promoting reading as a key to unlocking a child’s full potential.
“The Battlefield Elementary reading room is the sixth Ben Carson Reading Room to be established in Catoosa County Public Schools,” said Candy Carson. “By creating this cozy, comfortable and nurturing space, students can develop and hone their reading proficiency, critical thinking and problem-solving skills. The CSF, Eleni and Wolfgang Gagon Trust and Catoosa County Public Schools are committed to providing opportunities for students to achieve their personal and academic goals.”
“Words are inadequate to express my gratitude to the Carson Scholars Fund and the Eleni and Wofgang Gagon Trust for their generous donation that is allowing us to open the sixth Ben Carson Reading Room in Catoosa County Public Schools. The American Educational Research Association stated that a student who can’t read on grade level by 3rd grade is four times less likely to graduate by age 19 than a child who reads proficiently by that time. This reading room will create an engaging space with high-interest books that will encourage students to read. This investment in elementary school will help us ensure more students are reading on grade level so they graduate on time,” said Superintendent Charles Nix.
To date 253 reading rooms have been established serving students in 23 states and Washington, DC. To learn more about the Carson Scholars Fund visit www.carsonscholars.org.