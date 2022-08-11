Georgia Northwestern Technical College GNTC STOCK LOGO

The American Floorcovering Alliance Inc. (AFA) has donated $135,000 to Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) to support the college’s flooring industry programs.

Due to pandemic-related revenue shortfalls and event cancelations, AFA’s Board of Directors recently voted to dissolve the advocacy organization, said Stephanie Manis, owner of Capital Contract Services and former executive director of AFA.

