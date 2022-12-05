ELECTION 2022 logo

ATLANTA - More than 1.7 million Georgia voters cast ballots last week ahead of the U.S. Senate runoff, a sure sign that interest is high in the contest between incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

The 352,953 ballots cast on Friday, the final day for early voting, shattered the previous one-day record for early voting in Georgia set ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

