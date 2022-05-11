People seem eager to vote this year. Catoosa County Elections Director Tonya Moore says that as of May 10, early voting has been more than four times what it was the same time in 2018, the last mid-term general primary.
The first week of early in-person voting this year, says Moore, resulted in 1,734 ballots cast -- 4.7 times more than 2018’s 369 in-person votes during the first week of early voting.
Counting absentee votes, 2,187 people voted the first week of this year’s general primary. There had been 1,769 votes logged in the special election for Catoosa County Board of Commissioners chair position.
♦ Westside voting precinct, 3319 Lakeview Dr. Rossville, Ga.
Special election
The special election to fill the vacated District 5 (countywide) Catoosa Board of Commissioners seat will be held on the same dates and at the same places as the general primary, but it is actually a separate election. Voters will use one voting machine for this election and another for all the other races. Poll workers will be available to help.
The final day
On the big, last-chance voting day in the general primary, May 24, voters must go to their assigned precincts.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.