Voters in Georgia were clearly ready to cast ballots when the polls opened for early voting on Monday, Oct. 17.
By the end of the day, 131,318 votes had been cast in person and another 11,759 mail-in ballots had been accepted, for a total of 143,077 votes.
By comparison, in 2018, the last midterm election, 70,849 people voted in-person on Day One of early voting --60,469 fewer than this election.
More surprising is the comparison with the 2020 presidential election when 136,739 people voted in-person on Day One of early voting -- a mere 5,421 more for a presidential election than a mid-term.
Locally, voters are running to the polls
Catoosa County voters seem just as eager to vote as everyone else across the state. By the end of Day One of early voting, 887 people had voted in person and 84 absentee mail-in ballots had been accepted.
By the end of Day Two, Oct. 18, 1,795 people had voted in person, and of 752 absentee ballots originally issued, 124 had been returned with 122 of them accepted.
Day Three, Oct. 19, saw big jumps in numbers. Another 959 people voted in person and another 89 mail-in votes qualified.
As of the end of Oct. 19, Day Three of early voting in Georgia, 590 Walker County voters had showed up in person at voting precincts to cast their votes. Another 184 had turned their votes in by mail, for a total of 774 votes cast.