ATLANTA - Early voting turnout in Georgia soared past 1.5 million during the weekend, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reported Monday.

Early voting has been setting records daily since the early voting period began two weeks ago, surging well past the turnout ahead of the last midterm election in 2018 and coming close to the early voting turnout before the presidential election two years ago.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

