Early voting in Catoosa and Walker counties for the statewide runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and challenger Republican Herschel Walker for the U.S. Senate begins Monday, Nov. 28, and continues through Friday, Dec. 2. Election day is Tuesday, Dec. 6
The race went to a runoff because neither candidate received a majority of the vote in the Nov. 8 election. Statewide, Warnock received 49.42% of the vote and Walker received 48.52%. (Libertarian Chase Oliver received 2.07%.) In Walker County, Warnock received 19.93% of the vote, Walker received 77.65%, and Oliver received 2.42%. In Catoosa County, Warnock received 21.65% of the vote, Walker received 76.06%, and Oliver received 2.29%.
Early voting Walker County: Early voting for the runoff is Monday, Nov. 28, through Friday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Precincts for early voting are the courthouse at 103 S. Duke St., Room 110, in LaFayette, and the Chickamauga Civic Center at 1817 Lee Clarkson Road in Chickamauga. For more information, call the Walker County elections office at 706-638-4349.
Early voting in Catoosa County: Early voting for the runoff is Monday, Nov. 28, through Friday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, except on Thursday, Dec. 1, when voting will be allowed until 7 p.m. Precincts for early voting are the Freedom Center at 5238 Evitt St. in Ringgold, and West Side at 3319 Lakeview Drive in Rossville. For more information, call the Catoosa elections office at 706-935-3990.
On election day, Tuesday, Dec. 6, voters can cast ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at their assigned precinct. If you are registered to vote but did not vote in the Nov. 8 election, you may still vote in this runoff. You may apply for a mail-in ballot through Nov. 28.