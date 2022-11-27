Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker

U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (left) faces Republican Herschel Walker in the Dec. 6 runoff.

 File

Early voting in Catoosa and Walker counties for the statewide runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and challenger Republican Herschel Walker for the U.S. Senate begins Monday, Nov. 28, and continues through Friday, Dec. 2. Election day is Tuesday, Dec. 6

The race went to a runoff because neither candidate received a majority of the vote in the Nov. 8 election. Statewide, Warnock received 49.42% of the vote and Walker received 48.52%. (Libertarian Chase Oliver received 2.07%.) In Walker County, Warnock received 19.93% of the vote, Walker received 77.65%, and Oliver received 2.42%. In Catoosa County, Warnock received 21.65% of the vote, Walker received 76.06%, and Oliver received 2.29%.

