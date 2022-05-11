People seem eager to vote this year. The Walker County Elections Office says that as of the end the first week of early voting, it logged 1,270 votes, ten times the number they saw the first week of early voting during the 2018 mid-term general primary, when only 124 ballots were cast.
The first week of early voting this year has already beat by nearly double the entire early voting results of 2018 when only 681 people voted.
There is still time for voters to get to the polls early. Following is the early voting schedule as well as information about final voting day (May 24). For full information about elections, including candidates, precincts and sample ballots, visit: http://www.walkercountyelections.com/index.html
Early voting schedule for Walker County
Early voting: Monday through Friday, May 2 to May 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday voting: May 7 and May 14, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There is no voting on Monday, May 23.
Last day to vote: May 24, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
If a June 21 runoff is necessary, voting dates will be June 13-17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The final day is June 21, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where to vote
♦ Walker County Elections Office, 103 S. Duke St. Room 110, LaFayette, Ga.
♦ Chickamauga Civic Center, 1817 Lee Clarkson Road, Chickamauga, Ga.
Besides the elections office in LaFayette, and the Chickamauga Civic Center, voters can choose from these locations on May 14 and 16-20.
♦ Georgia Northwestern Technical College, 265 Bicentennial Trail, Building 500-Student Center, Rock Spring, Ga.
♦ Rossville Civic Center, 400 McFarland Avenue, Rossville, Ga.
♦ Lookout Mountain United Methodist Church, 1300 Lula Lake Road, Lookout Mountain, Ga.
On the big, last-chance voting day in the general primary, May 24, voters must go to their assigned precincts. This also applies to a June 21 runoff, should it occur.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.