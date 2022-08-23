Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions continue to battle a structure fire at a large vacant industrial building in downtown Rossville.

Walker County 911 received a call around 2:21 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, stating a tree was on fire near the Rossville Athletic Association gym. When fire crews from Rossville responded, they discovered the blaze was actually at the old Coats American building on Maple Street and was already about 30% involved.

