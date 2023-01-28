Adrienne Kittle

Adrienne Kittle, a Catoosa County resident and advocate of backyard chicken ownership, holds up an outdated copy of Oconee County chicken rules at a county planning and zoning meeting.

 Nick Ware

During a planning and zoning meeting that lasted more than two hours and drew a crowd of about 100 people, 34 Catoosa County residents took the podium to share concerns about a few hot issues. The primary issue was the backyard “chicken war” that’s been going on since March last year: the debate over who should be allowed to own chickens, how many, and other related concerns.

But there were other issues, too, during the Jan. 24 meeting. One was county codes that regulate where in a yard people can plant a vegetable garden. Another had to do with how long someone can stay at a commercial campground. One more had to do with people owning personal or hobby sawmills.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. She covered this lanning and zoning meeting virtually. At times, the audio was difficult to hear so she didn’t catch every speaker’s name.

