Dewayne Hill has served as Georgia state representative for District 3, which encompasses most of Fort Oglethorpe, since 2017. But this is his last year. Hill says he’s retiring from politics. House District 3 is looking at a choice between two candidates: Mitchell Horner and Dr. Darrell Weldon Sr.
Horner is 28 years old. The young Republican from Ringgold spent some years living in Israel where his parents were missionaries and where he fell in love with foreign policy and all things political.
At the age of 18, back in the U.S., Horner says, he was concerned about the devastation the Syrians were suffering during a civil war in which Russia and Iran backed government forces and the U.S. promised but failed to provide adequate support to rebels. He travelled to Washington to lobby legislators to provide humanitarian aid to the besieged country and came home disturbed with how corrupt he says politics was at the federal level.
There are no solutions in Washington, Horner says. He believes real change must be achieved at the state level.
Horner, who owns four businesses, including one that manufactures “rolling video games” (trailers fitted with multiple large-screen video games that can be set up anywhere), and one that sells pontoon boats fitted with trampolines and slides on them, says that “manufacturing is the crux of a true civilized state.”
“Northwest Georgia,” says Horner, “being located next to Chattanooga, has the potential to become a manufacturing hub.”
Horner says his platform as a political candidate, rests on three main beliefs:
- The second amendment right to bear arms is fundamental to all other rights.
- Parents should receive education rebates as a means of controlling their children’s education. Parents have no choice without control over education money so they can school their children as they see fit.
- The income tax is not a tax of choice. It should be eliminated.
“I know what it is to build a business from the ground up and make it profitable,” says Horner. “With proper financial management and ingenuity, I brought high-paying, quality jobs to our area. I’m a self-made, self-funded candidate and I’m here to change the game.”
Weldon Sr. is looking to follow in the footsteps of his son Tom, who held the District 3 state House seat from 2009 to 2017.
Weldon retired from a long career as an ob/gyn and after delivering over 8,000 babies. Before becoming a doctor, he worked as a pharmaceutical salesman for 12 years, but, he says, medicine was his first love. Even though he was married and had already started a family, he went to medical school.
Because American medical schools preferred younger students, Weldon chose to attend in Montserratt in the British West Indies. He says he returned to the U.S. to do his rotations, internship and residency, then he set up practice in Fort Oglethorpe and Chattanooga.
Weldon retired from medicine in 2019. He has four sons and 12 grandchildren. He doesn’t like the direction our country is heading and says he wants to help improve things for when his grandchildren are ready to vote.
“I want to be on the ground floor of legislation,” says Weldon, “and do what’s best for the majority of people.”
For Weldon, that includes tax reform in Georgia. He wants to see the state income tax reduced or better yet, he says, switch to a flat tax. He believes in the Constitutional right to bear arms and he’s pro-life.
“I’m not in this for fame or glory,” says Weldon. “I want to do what I can while I can. I know where I stand and I want to make a difference.”
Weldon says he admires Winston Churchill and Ronald Reagan, who were true statesmen and not just politicians.