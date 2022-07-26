Fort Oglethorpe Police Chief Keith Sewell says that distracted driving is a problem in Fort Oglethorpe. Last year, he says, two pedestrians were struck by drivers who didn’t see them in time. Other accidents were vehicle-on-vehicle or single-vehicle incidents.
In 2018, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 20% of all traffic fatalities were suffered by people walking, on bikes or otherwise not in vehicles.
In 2019, 3,142 people lost their lives due to distracted driving. In 2018, 400,000 people were injured due to distracted driving and 2,841 were killed.
One study, by Cambridge Mobile Telematics, indicated that mobile phone use while driving accounts for 36% of all accidents.
A study by AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety showed that distracted driving is responsible for 58% of teen driver crashes. The fatality rate for teen drivers is three times as high as it is for drivers 20 and over.
However you look at it, distracted driving is often deadly. The distracted driver can lose his or her life or cause the death or injury of someone else.
NHTSA lists three types of distractions:
Manual (moving the hands from the wheel to do something else like change a radio station or pick up a drink)
Visual (taking eyes off the road)
Cognitive (letting the mind wander from the task of driving)
Texting involves all three, says NHTSA.
According to a study by the Virginia Transportation Institute, “texting increases the risk of crash or near-crash by 23 times” for commercial drivers.
A University of Utah study showed that those using cell phones while driving were 5.36 times as likely to get into an accident.
While cell phone use is possibly the top distraction, many other things take drivers’ eyes off the road and cause accidents.
Smoking
Eating
Putting on makeup
Unrestrained children
Animals on laps or unrestrained and active
Reaching for items inside a vehicle
Changing a radio station or other music device
Tips
Put the cell phone away. No call is worth risking a life over.
Don’t try to manage other items, like food or drinks, while driving. Stop to eat or put on make-up.
Buckle children in appropriately and explain the behavior you expect of them.
When you get in your car, take a deep breath and focus. Driving is a serious matter. Driving distracted is reckless and can change your life in seconds — the amount of time it takes to crash and kill yourself or someone else.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.