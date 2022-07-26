Crashed car

Fort Oglethorpe Police Chief Keith Sewell says that distracted driving is a problem in Fort Oglethorpe. Last year, he says, two pedestrians were struck by drivers who didn’t see them in time. Other accidents were vehicle-on-vehicle or single-vehicle incidents.

In 2018, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 20% of all traffic fatalities were suffered by people walking, on bikes or otherwise not in vehicles.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

