Chairman of the Walker County Board of Commissioners Shannon Whitfield opened the board’s June 9 meeting by commenting that for a while the board had been hearing from heads of county departments but had gotten away from the practice.
Whitfield said that the director of the Walker County Animal Shelter, Emily Sadler, had requested a turn to do a presentation on her department.
Much of the June 9 meeting ended up being devoted to the topic, one that generates some strong feelings.
Sadler came prepared, along with shelter staff members, with a detailed presentation outlining what the shelter does, including statistics and stories. The staff members shared their personal experiences working for the shelter.
Sadler started her presentation with some background and numbers reaching back to 2015.
In 2015, said Sadler, the shelter took in 2,986 animals, an average of just over 57 animals a week. Of those, 1,652 were dogs and 1,334 were cats. Thirty-nine percent of the dogs and sixty-five percent of the cats were euthanized.
“Live outcome” – the percent of animals that is returned to owners, adopted or transferred to other rescues – has risen steadily recently, Sadler said, from 89.9% in 2019 to 95.3% in 2021 to 96.4% thus far this year.
Sadler also shared that the shelter takes in many kinds of animals, including horses, donkeys, pigs, goats, birds and once, a fish.
This has been accomplished, said Sadler, through a dedicated staff, local adoption and networking with and transferring to other rescues that then transport animals to areas where demand for adoptable animals is higher.
A shelter staff member commented that the Walker shelter actually takes in more owner-surrenders than strays. People, she said, lose their jobs or their circumstances change in some other way and they can no longer keep their pets.
People worry when they surrender a pet that it will be euthanized. Sadler says that’s almost never the case anymore. She said that from 2011 to 2017, the county purchased 200 bottles of the euthanasia solution “Fatal Plus.” One bottle, she said, is enough to put down 40 50-pound dogs. Since 2019, the county has purchased only five bottles of the drug.
All animals, said Sadler, receive any veterinary care they need upon intake. They don’t leave the care of the shelter until they are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
Some of Sadler’s team shared touching stories of helping socialize feral puppies, finding help for sick or injured animals and helping people at some of their most desperate moments.
Also attending the meeting and speaking during the public comments time were people who highly admired Sadler and her staff and people who were skeptical or outright critical of the shelter.
A representative from Floyd Felines & Friends, Mary Kate McCaffrey, said she has worked with Sadler and that the county has a “gold mine” in her. She has recommended facilities visit the Walker shelter to learn how to do a better job themselves.
On the other hand, McCaffrey said she is not impressed with Walker County Animal Control, which is a separate department from the shelter. She said one time she called animal control about a duck that was kept in a wire kennel in the sun without water or food. “Animal control didn’t care,” she said. “They said it was just a duck – it didn’t matter.” The duck died.
Another time, said McCaffrey, she was called in on a case where someone moved and left behind a bunch of ducks. It was an animal control case, outside the jurisdiction of the shelter. She said animal control went to the location with her but refused to help.
There has been a lot of controversy in Walker County about having separate animal control and shelter departments and suggestions have been made to combine the two.
In responding to a question asked by a commissioner, Sadler admitted that she didn’t always see eye-to-eye with animal control.
Janice Williams often doesn’t see eye-to-eye with animal control or the shelter. She spoke at the meeting about being treated poorly by Sadler and some of her staff, including being denied entry into the shelter and being cursed at. At past meetings she has commented on animal control being unhelpful.
Williams said that at one time she helped with shelter adoption events. She now runs her own nonprofit, Perry’s Promise, which focuses on helping local people, especially in Walker County, with spay/neuter costs and transportation and with pet food.
Williams said at the meeting that the shelter did not always provide timely vet care for sick animals. She said that she had been falsely accused of wanting the job that Sadler has and said that Whitfield refuses to answer her calls or to address any animal issues she tries to bring to his attention.
Another speaker was Jeff Mitchell, director of Floyd County Animal Control and Welfare Services. Mitchell told the board he has worked with Sadler and her staff and has visited shelters throughout Georgia and said “you’ve got some of the best in the state.”
One Walker County resident with a background in rescue questioned Sadler’s educational qualifications to run a shelter. She also said that many of her posts to the shelter’s Facbook page had been removed. She said she’d be happy to volunteer but that the gates to the shelter are locked to the public most of the time.
Another resident questioned the shelter’s decision to sometimes euthanize animals with behavioral issues, from aggression to extreme timidity.
Commissioners asked numerous questions, mostly of Sadler. Commissioner Robert Stultz asked how the outbreak of kennel cough at the shelter was going. The shelter has been closed to intake recently due to the problem.
Sadler told Stultz that the situation is improving, that the vet recommended a different antibiotic for the dogs and that asymptomatic dogs had been cleared for adoption. Stultz, a registered nurse, approved of the change in medicine.
One resident wrapped up the presentation and discussion of the animal shelter by sharing her dream of starting a nonprofit that would transport animals out of the south where there are “too many.”
The lady said she had had conversations about it with Sadler and that she would love to see Walker County become the leader in helping other shelters do the same.
But, she said, she had heard stories on the news that the county was talking about combining the shelter and animal control and firing Sadler.
At that point, Commissioner Robert Blakemore interrupted. “I would like to speak up to that real quick. That was a lie. No board member has ever said that we want to fire Emily Sadler.”
In closing out her comments, the resident said to the board, “Spay and neuter is the answer. I hope you all would consider mandatory spay and neuter laws and maybe fees for breeding licenses so people have to pay a large amount for a breeding license.”