Fort Oglethorpe resident DeVeria Stokes admits that her thus-far 72 years on earth have not been typical or boring.

Stokes came to live in Fort Oglethorpe about 12 years ago, and she says she loves it, but it was a long journey getting here.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In